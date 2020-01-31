West Bengal: Trinamool Congress starts survey for candidates in municipal polls

Keen on using the upcoming Municipal elections as a test of strength for the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started a survey of local party leaders and existing councilors. According to TMC sources, the performance of councilors in the last five years, ground-level connect with people, organisational skills and whether they have amassed an unusual amount of wealth will be taken into consideration in the survey.

“After the survey report is submitted to the top leadership then the final candidate list will be ready by March. Only those councilors who get a positive review will get party tickets,” said a senior TMC leader.

The survey will be conducted in every municipality across the state and the opinion of locals about the councilor will also be taken into consideration. TMC sources revealed that so far negative feedback from locals has come up against several councilors.

“Several councilors have been accused of high handed nature by concerned locals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take a stern view of this,” said the TMC leader.

Following TMC’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister has repeatedly said that the party workers must improve their public conduct.

“She wants candidates with clean image and those without charges of corruption against them,” said the TMC leader.

TMC had emphasised on fielding candidates with a “clean image” in the recent Assembly by-elections and was successful in winning all the three seats.

Elections in 102 Municipalities is expected to be held in April. Sources in the state administration said that first, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will go to polls and then elections will be held in the remaining 101 municipalities.

Only eight municipalities in Barrackpore in North 24 Paraganas district will not go to polls in April, as the state government is planning to merge them into a municipal corporation. Polls to Bidhannagar and Asansol Municipal Corporation is expected to be held in September.