Whackyverse: Mamata Banerjee, the slayer of giants

Speedy Didi
Slayer of giants Mamata Banerjee
Is bursting with a bold new energy.
As she eyes the PM's chair,
Rahul has much to despair:
Will this shake him out of
his lethargy?
Just after her West Bengal election victory, Mamata Banerjee vowed to be the prime mover of the united Opposition in the country and met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. It galvanised the entire anti-BJP populace.
But then, something inexplicable happened, and the Trinamool Congress started preying on leaders of the parties from the Opposition itself.
