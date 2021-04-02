Why no law against 'Love Jihad' in Kerala: UP CM Yogi

Why is there no law against 'Love Jihad' in Kerala: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The statement of the UP chief minister came close on the heels of the LDF facing an embarrassment

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 02 2021, 02:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 02:34 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked why the Kerala government was not bringing in law against 'Love Jihad'.

Speaking at an election rally in Alappuzha in Kerala, he said that both the ruling LDF or the opposition UDF were not interested in bringing a law to curb 'Love Jihad'.

The statement of the UP chief minister came close on the heels of the LDF facing an embarrassment as Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, who is a new entrant to the Left Front, stated that the concerns over 'Love Jihad' should be addressed, which was against the officials stand of the CPM.

The BJP is allegedly trying to woo the Christian voters by triggering the 'Love Jihad' issue in the election campaign.

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Kerala
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Love jihad

