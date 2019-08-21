Why no charge sheet yet, asks Karti

Terming the arrest of his father and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram as “politically-motivated witch-hunt”, his son Karti on Wednesday night asked why no charge sheet has been filed in the INX Media case if there was enough evidence as claimed by agencies.

Karti, the Congress MP from Sivaganga, also said the drama surrounding his father’s arrest from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi was “pure theatrics” and “voyeurism” for the pleasure of a few.

“The arrest is only to divert attention from serious issues that are confronting the country today. This is a completely made for television and made for media kind of a spectacle,” Karti told journalists at his residence in upscale Nungambakkam here.

Karti, who was also arrested and questioned by the CBI and ED in connection with the INX Media case, said the case was filed in 2017 and his residence was raided more than four times while he appeared before various agencies for 20 hours.

“They have filed just an FIR. They don’t have a charge sheet. If there is no charge sheet, it means there is no evidence. Why don’t you file a charge sheet if you claim to have evidence?” Karti asked.

He also maintained that his father had appeared before the CBI and ED several times and has never evaded or missed any summons. Karti said Chidambaram will follow the judicial process and will be vindicated eventually and blamed the BJP for the political vendetta.

“Yes, of course. All of this is being done by BJP. Who else? You think Donald Trump. No,” Karti said when reporters sought to know whether he thought BJP was behind his father’s arrest.