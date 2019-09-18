Will government also ban conventional cigarettes: Cong

Congress on Wednesday sought to know from the Modi government whether it would also ban conventional cigarettes, soon after the Union Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes through an executive order.

“We welcome the ban on e-cigarettes, but would want to ask the government will it also ban other cigarettes or pan masala,” Congress spokesman Ajay Maken said here.

Former union minister Jairam Ramesh likened the decision to ban e-cigarettes to “headline management” by the Modi government.

“Yet another 'big bang' announcement by finance minister. Obviously the governance motto now is ' A headline a day keeps news of the worsening slowdown away',” Ramesh said.

According to a recent study by Assocham, the tobacco industry generates economic value to the tune of Rs 11.79 lakh crore and provides employment to over 4.57 crore people, including farmers, leaf pluckers and those involved in the allied industry.

The Tobacco Institute of India claims that the sector contributes Rs 40,000 crore in taxes to the government every year with cigarettes alone paying Rs 28,000 crores. This is perhaps the reason why the government prefers to push for strict regulation instead of an outright ban on tobacco products.

Congress leaders wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US and his scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump had anything to do with the ban on e-cigarettes.

Last week, Trump stepped up the US government's action against e-cigarette manufacturers, suggesting a ban on flavored vaping products. Health concerns over e-cigarettes have increased in recent months amid an outbreak of serious lung illnesses that may be related to using e-cigarettes, or vaping.

Shares in ITC, India's top cigarette maker, ended up nearly 1%, while its rival Godfrey Phillips surged 5.2% soon after the government announced its decision to ban e-cigarettes.