Will not support January 8 strike: Mamata

Even as she has declared her support for the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will not allow any strike in the state over the issue. Referring to the nationwide general strike called by 10 central trade unions, Banerjee said that there will be no strike in Bengal.

Speaking to journalists at Kakdwip in South 24 Paragana district, the Chief Minister said that her government “will not allow any strike in the state as it creates problems for the people and also results into financial loss to the exchequer."

The West Bengal government also issued a notification later in the day stating that all its offices will remain open on January 8 and no leave will be granted to state government employees on that day.

According to the notification, employees would suffer a deduction in salary if their absence on January 8 is not due to specified reasons of hospitalization, bereavement in the family, severe illness or absence continuing prior to January 7, 2020 leaves or due to child care, maternity leave and medical reasons.