Will pass resolution against CAA in Assembly, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government will pass a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state Assembly within three to four days. Her comments come at a time when the Opposition has targeted her of not passing a resolution against CAA even after Kerala government has done so.

"We have already passed a resolution on NPR three to four months ago. As for the CAA, we will also pass a resolution within three to four days," said Banerjee.

Urging the chief ministers of states ruled by the opposition parties not to take part in the NPR, Banerjee said that if they agree, she is ready to hold a meeting with them even in Kolkata. "If the Chief Ministers (of opposition ruled states) agree then we can even call a meeting in Kolkata. It depends upon their convenience," said Banerjee.

She urged the chief ministers of North-Eastern states including those ruled by the BJP to think and study the law before taking any decision on NPR as, she claimed, it is directly related to the NRC and CAA. "I appeal to all the chief ministers of the North-Eastern states, the state governments including those of Tripura and Assam along with other opposition party ruled states... to think before taking any decisions on NPR because in the name of so-called NPR there are so many conditions, which are related to NRC," said Banerjee.

Elaborating further on her argument, Banerjee said that there are columns in the NPR form that asks one to provide one's father’s and mother’s birth certificates or addresses. She also said that if the Centre had said that the information asked for in the columns are not mandatory then the Centre should remove them from the form.

"Why should it even be there in the paper ( NPR form)? If it is there in the paper, there is an apprehension that those who will not provide their parents' date and place of birth then they can be excluded. First, they (Centre) have to withdraw all these clauses," said Banerjee.