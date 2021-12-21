Winter Session of Parliament to adjourn sine die on Wednesday

The Winter Session of Parliament will adjourn sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule.

The session started on November 29 with the repeal of three contentious farm laws in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and suspension of 12 MPs in the Upper House for "unruly behaviour" during the last day of Monsoon Session in August.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi have called press conferences on Wednesday to brief about the Winter Session.

Besides the repeal of farm laws, the highlights of the session include the passing of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill and introduction and sending of a bill to increase the age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The session also witnessed growing schism between the government and the Opposition. The suspended MPs were sitting on a sit-in at Gandhi Statue in Parliament since December 1 while the Opposition accused the government of not taking any steps to resolve the impasse.

The government, on its part, argued that without expression of regret, they could not terminate the suspension of MPs.

The Opposition also demanded the sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra for his alleged links in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings of farmers.

