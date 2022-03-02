With local recruitment down, Pakistani terrorists becoming active in Kashmir, say sources

With militant numbers dwindling fast and recruitment of local youth into militancy on a decline in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists, who were lying low for the past few years have become active, sources told DH.

As against 13-14 local youth joining militancy in January and February last year in south Kashmir, four locals have been recruited in the same period this year.

South Kashmir, which comprises four districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam, often referred to as the hotbed of new-age militancy in the valley, had around 140-150 militants operating over the last five years at any given point of time. Now, there are only over 70 left in the region, according to the list maintained by security forces.

The situation in north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora which shares the Line of Control with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir too has seen improvement with lesser recruitment of local youth into militancy ranks. However, according to police and Army reports, a good number of Pakistani terrorists are operating in north Kashmir.

There had been a sustained increase in recruitment of local youth into militancy since 2016, when Burhan Wani was killed, which had led to large-scale protests that summer.

Official figures reveal that in 2018, over 210 locals joined the militancy which came down to 117 in 2019 due to a stringent lockdown following the abrogation of Article 370. However, the numbers went up again in 2020 with 178 locals joining the militancy before coming down to 142 last year.

A senior police officer said that with local militancy losing its steam, Pakistani terrorists, who were lying dormant till now, have started to become active. “If you see the numbers of Pakistani terrorists getting killed in the last few months, it has increased,” he said.

“Since November 2020, nine Pakistani terrorists were killed. As local recruitment is down Pakistani terrorists had to come out since it is a make or break situation. They had to come out to entice violence,” the officer said.

He said that there has hardly been any stone-pelting in south Kashmir following encounters which was a routine three years back. “Mobile and internet lines are no longer cut during anti-militancy operations as was the procedure a few years back. It clearly shows that people are no more interested in violence,” he said.

