Won’t tolerate insult against Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis

Amid statewide protests against Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government made it clear that it will not tolerate insults to either Mahatma Gandhi or Veer Savarkar.

The Congress has been protesting against Bhide's derogatory remarks and demanding his arrest. Aged around 90, Manohar Bhide aka Sambaji Bhide, popularly known as Bhide Guruji is the founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan - which aims to propagate the teachings of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj and engaged in conservation and preservation of forts.

“Appropriate action would be taken,” BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told reporters in Nagpur, on Sunday.

Fadnavis, however, made it clear that Bhide is not linked to BJP and the latter runs his own organisation. “I condemn whatever has been said by Bhide Guruji. Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation. He seen as a ‘mahanayak’ by crores of people. Bhide's statements have pained people,” he said.

“However, I am making it clear that whether it is Mahatma Gandhi or Veer Savarkar, we would not tolerate insults. The Congress should also protest when Rahul Gandhi makes statements against Veer Savarkar,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday. Later, Speaker Rahul Narwekar asked the government to look into the issue following which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured to do the needful.

"A person named Sambhaji Bhide made a shameless and derogatory remark against the Mahatma Gandhi, which will spread hatred in society. This person must be arrested immediately. How can he roam free after making derogatory remarks about the Father of the Nation? This is an attempt to create trouble in the society,” Chavan said.

Following this, Congress state secretary Nandkishore Kuyate filed a complaint against Bhide. The Rajapeth police in Amravati have registered the case against Bhide under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

“Bhide was also involved in the Bhima Koregaon case but he is still at large. Why is the BJP government so kind towards to him? Everyone knows the relationship between Sambhaji Bhide, BJP and RSS. The BJP should clarify its stand now,” said state Congress President Nana Patole.

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said: “The government should answer on who is shielding Bhide when he is making such controversial statements on a regular basis. Bhide's aim is to disturb harmony in the state. For whose political benefit is he making such statements? We demand strong action against him.