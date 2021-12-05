Won't topple Rajasthan government, will win with two-third majority: Amit Shah

In his first visit to Rajasthan after BJP's 2018 election defeat in the state, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out any intent from the BJP to topple the Congress government in the state and sought to put up a united face of the faction-ridden state unit of the party before 2023 Assembly polls.

Addressing a state executive meeting of the Rajasthan BJP "Jan Pratinidhi Sankalp Mahasammelan" in Jaipur, Shah blew the poll bugle and sought to invigorate the party rank and file, launching a scathing attack on Ashok Gehlot government and Congress over its "Garibi Hatao" slogan and gave enough indications on how the party could bank on showcasing the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at Centre to appeal to voters in the desert state.

"They are always in fear that their government will collapse. Who is going to topple the government? BJP will never topple your government. The party will go among the people and will come to power with a strong mandate in 2023," Shah said addressing a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs.

Shah's remarks came as a semblance of order has come in the sharply divided Congress unit of the party between supporters of CM Gehlot and Ashok Pilot after the ruling party in the state carried out an elaborate cabinet reshuffle last month and accommodated Pilot's loyalists. Last year, there was a lot of speculation about the BJP trying to topple the Gehlot government after Pilot with his band of supporters had revolted against the Chief Minister. Even a couple of months ago, Gehlot had alleged that the BJP was trying to topple his government.

With less than two years left for the Congress government in the state, any such attempt could create a sympathy wave for Congress in the state and Shah is mindful of this. His poll pitch in the state is being seen as an attempt to make the state unit fit despite the internal rumblings and to put the house in order in time. Showcasing Modi's face could be an option when the party unit is divided on the leadership issue despite former CM Vasundhara Raje being the strongest state face of the BJP.

"It is BJP's responsibility to protect the respect and dignity of Rajasthan for which all of us have to together work hard with full devotion and dedication to bring a government of BJP with full majority in 2023," he said addressing the state executive meeting of the party.

While the central leadership of the BJP had been trying for sometime to create a new leadership in the state, former CM Raje is asserting and there is a war of attrition between her and the state party chief Satish Poonia.

"Indira ji haad given the slogan of Garibi Hatao in the seventies. When Modi ji came to power in 2014, even then the poor had no house, no electricity and crores of mothers and sisters had no gas connection. The poor did not have a toilet facility. Leaders of Congress should listen if you had carried out the job of 'Gareeb Hatao' instead of 'Garibi Hatao'. It is the Modi government which has done the job of Garibi Hatao since it came to power in 2014," Shah said while he attacked the Gehlot government in the state as "most corrupt" government.

"The entire definition of law and order has changed in Rajasthan. The Law and Order in Gehlot government means Lo aur order karo (Take and order). Gehlot government of Rajasthan is entire corrupt government," he said claiming that the state has seen a rise of 40% in cases of loot, 25% in cases of abduction, 21% in cases of rape, 42% in case of child rape, besides the killing "a number of priests and thefts in temples".

Attempting to paint the Congress government in the state as anti-people and take the sting out of Congress campaign around petroleum prices hike, Shah said, "Modi ji reduced VAT on diesel and petrol. All BJP governments have also reduced VAT but Rajasthan is the only government, which has not reduced VAT."

Reeling out development works done by the Centre, he said in the seven years since Modi government came in power, he can say that the Modi government has been able to reach electricity in every house in every village. The Modi government gave gas connections in more than 13 crore households, carried out construction of toilets in more than 11 crore houses and got houses constructed for more than two crore people.

In its economic resolution BJP working committee resolution says there is an economic Emergency like situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

"I have come here to make an appeal to the people of Rajasthan to root out the non-functioning and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government and bring a BJP government of BJP with lotus symbol. Seeing your enthusiasm and excitement, I am confident that it is the BJP which will form a government with two third majority in the state in 2023," he said.

In his earlier speeches in the day, Shah showcased the national security pitch of the party saying Modi government ensured immediate response to incursions on the border and promised supply of anti drone technology to security forces.

"The land of Rajasthan is such that whoever is born here knows how to live as well as die for the honour, strength and glory of the country," he said.

