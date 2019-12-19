'Would love to appear, argue if Guha challenges arrest'

Congress leader P Chidambaram, on Thursday, said that historian Ramachandra Guha was not violating any law when he was arrested.

"Ram Guha was not violating any law when he was arrested. He was alone! Sec 144 'prohibition' was not attracted. It is the four policemen who surrounded him who made the solitary peaceful citizen into an 'unlawful assembly'!" said the former union finance minister.

READ: Ramachandra Guha detained for staging anti-CAA protest

Being a seasoned lawyer himself, P Chidambaram further said on Twitter, "If he challenges his illegal arrest and detention (even if it was for a few hours), I would love to appear and argue his case. What are at stake - liberty, equality, constitutional morality -- are so important that we must seize the moment and push back the authoritarian regime"

If he challenges his illegal arrest and detention (even if it was for a few hours), I would love to appear and argue his case What are at stake -- liberty, equality, constitutional morality -- are so important that we must seize the moment and push back the authoritarian regime — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 19, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained for staging a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC at the Town Hall in Bengaluru, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of CrPC in the city.