'You are getting an ass to run a horse's race': Hardeep Puri jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his comment "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and I will not apologise" while addressing a briefing over his disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat Court in a defamation case.

"You know the contribution of people like Savarkarji? As I said, you are getting an ass to run a horse's race," the minister said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

On the Opposition protest over the disqualification of the Congress leader, Puri advised the party to do "some serious introspection" as the people of India would judge them for what they are.

#WATCH | On Opposition's protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight… pic.twitter.com/2Yjq3ybcWG — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "not Savarkar" remark.

"You are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar," he smirked, pointing out that Gandhi has been convicted by a court and there are automatic procedures after that.