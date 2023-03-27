'Getting ass to run horse's race': Puri's dig at Rahul

'You are getting an ass to run a horse's race': Hardeep Puri jibe at Rahul Gandhi

On the Opposition protest over the disqualification of the Congress leader, Puri advised the party to do 'some serious introspection'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 27 2023, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 13:05 ist
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his comment "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and I will not apologise" while addressing a briefing over his disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat Court in a defamation case.

"You know the contribution of people like Savarkarji? As I said, you are getting an ass to run a horse's race," the minister said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

Also Read — Dressed in black, Oppn MPs protest over Adani issue

On the Opposition protest over the disqualification of the Congress leader, Puri advised the party to do "some serious introspection" as the people of India would judge them for what they are.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "not Savarkar" remark.

"You are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar," he smirked, pointing out that Gandhi has been convicted by a court and there are automatic procedures after that. 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hardeep Singh Puri
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

DH Toon | Is extremism the new key to success?

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Illegal homestays turn into bane for Karnataka Ghats

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

 