You'll be fixed soon: BJP leader threatens Kunal Kamra

A BJP leader on Monday threatened stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after the latter commented on the protests surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kamra on Wednesday tweeted a picture that read '“Dear PM Modi, Media is with you, Bollywood is with you, 353 MP's are with you, all the Indian bigots are with you, corrupt criminals and rapists are with you, RSS is with you, NRI dhokla mafia is with you, but we stand rock solid against you, because the nation doesn't need you,” with the caption '*FIXED IT*'

The tweet didn't go down well with Mohit Bharatiya, the General Secretary of BJP Mumbai, who responded by tweeting "Take my Words U will also be Fixed Soon (sic)"

Take my Words U will also be Fixed Soon @kunalkamra88 https://t.co/sjwySc3bsg — Mohit Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) December 18, 2019

In response to Bharatiya, Kamra tagged Mumbai BJP president MP Lodha in a tweet that said -- "Your thug made it to a liberal urban naxal publication".

To that, Bharatiya retaliated a second time with "I am a true patriot and will keep voicing my opinion against you and your so-called liberal, but actually a Urban Naxal gang who is misleading & trying to destabilize the country. (sic)"

In a series of tweets, Kamra defended his stand and called Bharatiya's tweet a 'threat' rather than 'voicing an opinion'.

"'Mark my words one day you’ll be fixed” is not voicing an opinion it’s giving a threat... If I’m ‘destabilising’ the country & misleading people with my ‘content’ take me to court not kangaroo court... Also when people holding a political office make threats like these.

"Many who are unemployed currently & want a career in politics but need a shortcut to get there... they do acts of violence because thugs like you are already validating it... You can serve the nation in many ways surprised that you chose this one.

"Show me one instance where I’m misleading people with content and you’ve tried to correct me? Fact check me? Educate me better? just open threats like a thug... and don’t worry I’ll write to @MPLodha endlessly & even schedule a meeting to make sure he responds to me...," tweeted Kamra.

The veiled threat drew the attention of actor Swara Bhaskar, who slammed Bharatiya for his comment, saying that it was an irresponsible conduct for an office bearing member of the ruling party.

So is that the General Secretary of @BJP4India Mumbai openly threatening @kunalkamra88 on social media??? Seems like that to me! What wonderful and responsible conduct for an office bearing member of the ruling party! Makes us citizens feel so safe! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Nbo4fRW88r — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 18, 2019

Kamra has had a history for openly criticising Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP government and has often taken potshots at the regime through his social media handles.