Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas pulled by hair, manhandled by cops during protest against ED

Youth Congress chief pulled by hair, manhandled by cops

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2022, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 20:20 ist
Police detain Youth Congress President Srinivas BV during a demonstration at the AICC office to express their solidarity with the party chief Sonia Gandhi, July 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Youth Congress President B V Srinivas was grabbed by the hair and forced into a vehicle by police personnel on Tuesday during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case here.

Srinivas was seen resisting the attempts by the police to detain him when a police personnel grabbed him by his hair.

Also Read | Hundreds of Congress workers detained from outside party headquarters

Srinivas and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, were detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and at protests in the city.

At the Kingsway Camp police station where the MPs were kept, Congress said, Rahul and other MPs chose to turn their detention into a discussion session on issues like inflation, Agnipath and GST.

 

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he and other MPs were manhandled by police. "This is a conspiracy by the Modi-Shah duo," Kharge alleged.

Also Read | Only truth will end this dictatorship: Rahul Gandhi after being detained

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "repress us or arrest us, our spirits will not be broken. Our struggle against the oppressive BJP continues."

Sharing photographs from the Congress' protest at Vijay Chowk from where Rahul was detained, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The dictatorship of BJP is now out in the open. Cannot discuss important issues in Parliament or raise people's voice on the streets. The dictatorial government wants to suppress the opposition through police and agencies. This is a fight for truth, will neither bow down nor be afraid. Will fight, win." 

BV Srinivas
Youth Congress
Congress
National Herald
Sonia Gandhi
Enforcement Directorate
ED
Indian Politics
India News

