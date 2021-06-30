Navjot Singh Sidhu a misguided missile: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Navjot Singh Sidhu a misguided missile: SAD chief Badal

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 30 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 11:54 ist
Shiromani Akali Das Sukhbir Singh Badal. Credit: AFP File Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. 

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control, can hit in any direction including himself," Badal told news agency ANI.

Also read — Navjot Singh Sidhu holds 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

He added that as of now Punjab "doesn't need a person who does acting but one who thinks about the development of the state."

 

More to follow...

