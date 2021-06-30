Navjot Singh Sidhu a misguided missile: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control, can hit in any direction including himself," Badal told news agency ANI.

He added that as of now Punjab "doesn't need a person who does acting but one who thinks about the development of the state."

