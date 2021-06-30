Navjot Singh Sidhu holds 'long meeting' with Priyanka

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 30 2021, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 11:31 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: Twitter/@sherryontopp

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in Delhi today.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a photo with the leader saying, "Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi ji"

 

More to follow...

Congress
Punjab
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

