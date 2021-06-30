Navjot Singh Sidhu holds 'long meeting' with Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence in Delhi today.
Taking to Twitter, he posted a photo with the leader saying, "Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi ji"
Had a long meeting with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr
— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 30, 2021
More to follow...
