Navneet Rana shifted to hospital ahead of court ruling on bail

Navneet Rana shifted to hospital ahead of bail ruling

DH Web Desk
  • May 04 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 10:34 ist
Independent Amaravati MP Navneet Rana. Credit: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana, who was arrested on April 23 on charges of sedition and promoting enmity, has been shifted to J J Hospital. 

The court ruling on the bail application of the Rana couple is scheduled at noon.

The Mumbai police had registered an FIR against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra.

The couple had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa (hymns dedicated to Lord Hanuman) outside Thackeray's private residence citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai for an event.

More to follow...

