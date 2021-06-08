Navneet Rana's caste certificate cancelled, fined Rs 2 lakh

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has cancelled the caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and fined Rs two lakh.

Navneet (35), who is an Independent MP from Amravati (SC) Lok Sabha seat, is wife of Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, the founder of Yuva Swabhiman Party.

Navneet is a former model and actress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she had defeated Shiv Sena veteran Anand Adsul.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice RG Dhanuka and Justice VG Bisht, observed: "Since she got it validated from Caste Scrutiny Committee by producing fabricated and fraudulent documents, the caste certificate is cancelled and stands confiscated."

The petition against her claimed that Navneet Kaur Rana hails form Punjab and belongs to Labana caste, which in Maharashtra does not come under Scheduled Caste category.