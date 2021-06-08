Navneet Rana's caste certificate cancelled, fined Rs 2L

Navneet Rana's caste certificate cancelled, fined Rs 2 lakh

Navneet is a former model and actress

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2021, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 16:52 ist
Independent Amaravati MP Navneet Rana. Credit: PTI Photo

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has cancelled the caste certificate of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and fined Rs two lakh.

Navneet (35), who is an Independent MP from Amravati (SC) Lok Sabha seat, is wife of Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, the founder of Yuva Swabhiman Party.

Navneet is a former model and actress.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she had defeated Shiv Sena veteran Anand Adsul.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice RG Dhanuka and Justice VG Bisht, observed: "Since she got it validated from Caste Scrutiny Committee by producing fabricated and fraudulent documents, the caste certificate is cancelled and stands confiscated."

The petition against her claimed that Navneet Kaur Rana hails form Punjab and belongs to Labana caste, which in Maharashtra does not come under Scheduled Caste category.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bombay High Court
amravati

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 