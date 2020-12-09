NCB seize drugs worth Rs 2.5 cr; 1 with possible links to SSR case arrested

In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized drugs including Malana Cream worth Rs 2.5 crore in Mumbai.

An NCB official claimed it is the "biggest seizure" of drugs in the case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Hashish-based Malana Cream is considered one of the purest forms of drugs and is often used in high-profile parties.

One of the accused, identified as Regel Mahakal, was arrested late Tuesday night after raids in some areas of Mumbai, including Lokhandwala, by an NCB team led by the probe agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, an NCB official said.

One more person was also arrested during the raids, the official said without divulging further details.

Mahakal's name had cropped up during questioning of some drugs peddlers in the case.

He allegedly used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, also an accused in the case who was arrested in September this year, who was supplying it to others, the NCB official told PTI.

The NCB is conducting two parallel investigations – the drug angle behind the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the larger Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

As part of the investigations, over 50 persons have been grilled and nearly 25 have been arrested.

(With PTI inputs)