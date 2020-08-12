NCP chief Sharad Pawar snubs grandnephew Parth

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 12 2020, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 17:39 ist
In something that is unprecedented, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday publicly snubbed his grand-nephew Parth Pawar on the latter political stances.
Parth is son of Pawar's nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Parth had demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and hailed the bhoomi poojan of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"We do not give much importance to what he says....he is immature," Pawar said, regarding his grandnephew's demand for a CBI probe and the Maha Vikas Aghadi's opposition to it.

It may be recalled, the 29-year-old Parth has lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Maval.

