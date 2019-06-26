NCP legislator goes to Vidhan Bhavan dressed as Karkare

In a bid to protest against BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's statement against slain policeman Hemant Karkare, NCP legislator Prakash Gajbhiye came to the Vidhan Bhavan complex dressed as the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Pragya is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast and is being tried by a special NIA court in Mumbai.

"It's a superstition that I died due to Pragya's curse. I became a martyr for the country," read a placard that Prakash carried as he entered the Maharashtra legislature at Nariman Point.

Prakash, however, refused to comment anything on Karkare or Pragya, but, said that he wanted to end superstition.

"There should be no superstition. It has to end. I am not talking about anyone, but superstition in the country has to end," he said.

It may be recalled that in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Pragya, who was the BJP candidate from Bhopal, said that Karkare died because of her curse.

"I had told him that he will be destroyed. Sutak (a period of abstention in Hindu tradition after a death or birth in a family) comes into force within a month and a quarter. It came into force the day I was arrested. And exactly after one and a quarter months he (Karkare) was destroyed by the terrorists," she said.

Karkare was the topmost official of Maharashtra police serving as the special inspector general of police heading ATS, who laid down his life during the 26/11 terror attack.