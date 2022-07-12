NCW launches awareness programmes on NRI marriages in Punjab

The National Commission for Women on Monday launched a series of awareness programmes on NRI marriages from Chandigarh, a month after it held a multi-ministerial consultation on ways to help married women deserted abroad.

Commission chairperson Rekha Sharma, Punjab government minister for NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University Prof Arvind, and NCW Member Secretary Meeta Rajiv Lochan were part of the programme, held in collaboration with Panjab University’s Department of Law, Punjab State Legal Service Authority, Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University, as well as NGOs, local police and panchayat members.

The role of the judiciary in providing relief to aggrieved women in these cases, the role of the police, the role of the legal machinery and the sociological effects of these cases were discussed.

Sharma said that families must do proper checks before marrying daughters to men settled abroad.

Last month, the Commission, in a multi ministerial meeting, the government said that some of the ways the problem can be combated is by launching a national helpline and training police officers in dealing with women with such issues, besides letting women know of their legal rights.

Punjab contributes to the highest majority of the over 5500 pending cases the Commission currently has.