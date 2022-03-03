Near expiry Covid vaccines can be used in govt campaign: Centre to states

The Union Health Ministry has asked the states to utilise near-expiry Covid-19 shots lying at private hospitals in order to avoid vaccine wastage.

“The Union Health Ministry has no objection for states and union territories to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private Covid vaccination centres with long expiry vaccine vials available with government Covid vaccination centres after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vial of Covid-19 vaccine is wasted,” Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary in the ministry wrote to the states last week.

According to the letter, released by the ministry on Thursday, a new accounting provision for such exchanged vaccines is available in the Co-WIN platform.

Private hospitals in several big cities were struggling with their near-expiry Covid-19 vaccine stocks as there was no clarity on whether such vaccines could be reused in the government programme. It was a particularly critical issue for the private hospitals in West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra.

The ministry has now communicated to all the states to hold regular reviews on the status of Covid vaccines available with the private hospitals and clinics and to check if the vaccine stock is expected to expire in the coming months.

