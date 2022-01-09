NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12

NEET-PG 2021 counselling will begin on January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

"NEET-PG counseling by MCC will start from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Supreme Court and as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This move will strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus. My best wishes to all the candidates," he said in a tweet.

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है। इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: