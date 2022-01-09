NEET-PG counselling to begin from January 12

Credit: iStock Images

NEET-PG 2021 counselling will begin on January 12, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

"NEET-PG counseling by MCC will start from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Supreme Court and as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors. This move will strengthen the country's fight against coronavirus. My best wishes to all the candidates," he said in a tweet.

More to follow...

