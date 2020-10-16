The result of medical entrance exam NEET will be announced today. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students who could not appear for the exam due to Covid-19 infection or because of containment zone restrictions appeared for it on October 14.

Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

NEET result 2020: How to check results online

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for NEET result option.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

From this year, the admissions to MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, will also be made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019, passed by Parliament last year.

The test was offered in 11 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu this year. Based on the initial report, more than 77 per cent aspirants took the test in English, around 12 per cent in Hindi and 11 per cent in other languages.