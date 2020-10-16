NEET result 2020: How to check results online

NEET result 2020: How to check results online

Students who could not appear for the exam in September due to Covid-19 infection or because of containment zone restrictions appeared for it on October 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 16 2020, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 09:36 ist

The result of medical entrance exam NEET will be announced today. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students who could not appear for the exam due to Covid-19 infection or because of containment zone restrictions appeared for it on October 14.

Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, over 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared, as per Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

NEET result 2020: How to check results online

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for NEET result option.
Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. 
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference.

 

From this year, the admissions to MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, will also be made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019, passed by Parliament last year.

The test was offered in 11 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu this year. Based on the initial report, more than 77 per cent aspirants took the test in English, around 12 per cent in Hindi and 11 per cent in other languages.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NEET
Ramesh Pokhriyal

What's Brewing

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Beyond same-sex marriage: The right to parent

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

Films 'Peter Pan,' 'Dumbo' get racism advisories

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Sena slams Koshyari over 'secular' remark

DH Toon | Sena slams Koshyari over 'secular' remark

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Common Crane’s continental migration tracked

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Why social media makes us more polarised, how to fix it

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

Healthy people may have to wait to get Covid-19 vaccine

 