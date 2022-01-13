NEET-UG counselling to begin from January 19

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that NEET-UG counselling will begin from January 19.

NEET-UG counseling to begin from January 19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Schedule as follows: pic.twitter.com/zllKWmXInm — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos: