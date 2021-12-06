'NEP doesn't envisage engineering in native language'

NEP does not envisage one year engineering programme in Indian languages: Govt

Pradhan made the statement in response to a written question in Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 17:48 ist

The National Education Policy does not envisage a one-year engineering programme in Indian languages, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Pradhan made the statement in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"NEP does not envisage a one-year engineering programme in Indian Languages. However, NEP has made recommendations for use of mother tongue and local language as a medium of instruction and offer programmes bilingually in the higher education system," he said.

"All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has given approval to nineteen engineering colleges to impart engineering courses in six Indian languages for engineering programmes across 10 states from the Academic year 2021-22," he added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

National education policy
Dharmendra Pradhan
Engineering
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 