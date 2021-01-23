Mamata refuses to speak after 'Jai Shree Ram' chants

Netaji event: CM Mamata refuses to speak after 'Jai Shree Ram' chants; says 'don't insult after calling me here'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2021, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 17:51 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at Netaji's birth anniversary event after slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" were raised in PM Modi's presence.

"It is a Government program and not a political program. It should have some dignity. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the Cultural Ministry. But you shouldn't invite someone and then insult that person," the chief minister said.

PM Modi in Kolkata live updates on DH

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

She said such "insult" was unacceptable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. 

"... I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she said, wrapping up. 

(With PTI inputs)

Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi
West Bengal
Kolkata
TMC
BJP

