Never exported vaccine at cost of people in India: Adar

Never exported Covid-19 vaccine at cost of people in India: Adar Poonawalla 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 19:11 ist
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. Credit: Reuters Photo

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that the institute has never exported Covid-19 vaccines at the cost of the people in India and reiterated the commitment to the vaccination drive in India. 

"We're amongst the two most populous countries in the world, a vaccination drive for such large population can't be completed within 2-3 months, as several factors and challenges are involved. It would take two to three years for entire world population to get fully vaccinated," Poonawalla said. 

 

Poonawalla's remarks come at a time when the government has been facing backlash from the Opposition for exporting vaccine when people in India are dying. 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?

 