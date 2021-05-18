Never exported Covid-19 vaccine at cost of people in India: Adar Poonawalla 

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that the institute has never exported Covid-19 vaccines at the cost of the people in India and reiterated the commitment to the vaccination drive in India.

"We're amongst the two most populous countries in the world, a vaccination drive for such large population can't be completed within 2-3 months, as several factors and challenges are involved. It would take two to three years for entire world population to get fully vaccinated," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla's remarks come at a time when the government has been facing backlash from the Opposition for exporting vaccine when people in India are dying.

