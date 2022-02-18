Never thought PM would copy Rahul: Kejriwal on terrorism charge

In a dig at the BJP and Congress, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the poet who caught "such a big terrorist" must be thanked.

"Delhi Police, ED, Income Tax, and other agencies carried out raids at my office and residence in the last 7 years, but no agency could find anything against me. Then one day, a poet stood up and sang a poem. Thank that poet who caught such a big terrorist," Kejriwal said in a vidoe message.

He added that he was suprised that the Prime Minister copies Rahul Gandhi in his charges against the Delhi CM.

आम आदमी पार्टी को हराने के लिए और भगवंत को CM बनने से रोकने के लिए सारे भ्रष्टाचारी इकट्ठे हो गए हैं। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/Ta41oDrhHy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 18, 2022

"Rahul Gandhi was first to make this allegation against me; PM Modi used the same language the next day, & Priyanka Gandhi & Sukhbir Singh Badal followed suit. No one had ever imagined that PM would copy Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"This is comedy. If their allegations are to be believed, I am a big terrorist. In this case, what were security agencies doing in last 10 years," he demanded.

Leaders of both parties in their campaign pitches had said that Kejriwal was associated with terrorists.

