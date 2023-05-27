New Parliament building inauguration: When and where to watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate India's new Parliament building in Delhi, an event that is expected to be characterised by fanfare and controversy in equal measure.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by several top leaders from the BJP and its allies, but 20 Opposition parties have boycotted it over the Centre's move to have PM Modi inaugurate the building instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

With many waiting with bated breath for the inauguration ceremony, here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch it.

When is the ceremony?

The main ceremony to inaugurate the Parliament building will kick-off around noon on Sunday, but the preparations for it will begin well in advance. The schedule is as follows:

7.30 am: Puja and Havan will be held

8.30-9 am: The historic 'Sengol' will be placed in the Lok Sabha

9.30 am: An all-religion prayer ceremony will be held in the lobby of the new Parliament building

12 noon: Two short films on the Parliament will be screened

1 pm: PM Modi will release a special Rs 75 coin and a stamp to mark the occasion

1.10 pm: PM Modi will deliver a speech to inaugurate the new Parliament building

Where to watch the inauguration ceremony?

The event will not only be telecast live on all Doordarshan (DD) channels, but can also be livstreamed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan.

In addition, all major television channels will also cover the inauguration ceremony.