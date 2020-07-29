New policy offers 5-3-3-4 model of school education

The New Education Policy, unveiled on Wednesday, proposes to restructure school curriculum in a new 5+3+3+4 design corresponding to the age ranges of 3-8 years, 8-11 years, 11-14 years, and 14-18 years, respectively.

The foundational stage of school education has been divided into two parts – 3 years of Anganwadi/pre-school and two years in primary school in Grades 1-2; both together covering ages 3-8 years.

The focus of studies at this stage will be flexible, multilevel, play or activity-based learning and the curriculum and pedagogy of early childhood care and education.

Grades 3-5 will comprise the preparatory stage with the introduction of experiential learning across the sciences, mathematics, arts, social sciences, and humanities.

The middle stage of school education, from Grades 6-8, covering ages 11-14 years, will focus on subject-oriented pedagogical and curricular style.

The secondary stage will cover Grades 9-12 in two phases – Class 9 and 10 in the first and Class 11 and 12 in the second. The focus of this stage will be on greater depth, greater critical thinking, greater attention to life aspirations, and greater flexibility.

The students will have a choice of subjects and an option to exit at Grade 10 and re-enter at a later stage in Grade 11.