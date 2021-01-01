Newly appointed Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma assumes charge

Newly appointed Suneet Sharma took over the charge of Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Indian Railways and ex-officio Principal Secretary to the government on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of Sharma as the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board on Thursday.

Prior to this, Sharma worked as the General Manager of the Eastern Railway, a post he had held since September 2019.

Sharma had joined the Indian Railways in 1979 as a Special Class Railway Apprentice while he was studying engineering at IIT Kanpur.

Sharma, a graduate in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, has more than 40 years of experience in serving in the Indian Railways in various capacities. He has completed stints in operational working, maintenance in sheds, depots, and workshops.

