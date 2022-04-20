News Live: Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after brief encounter

  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 07:40 ist
Follow DH for news updates from India and across the world!
  • 07:08

    Pele back in hospital as tumour treatment continues

    Brazilian soccer great Pele returned to hospital on Monday as he continues to receive treatment for cancer, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a medical note on Tuesday.

    Read more

  • 07:07

    WHO chief Ghebreyesus bats for traditional medicine

    Traditional medicine systems can help countries in their mission to provide universal health coverage, World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

    Read more

  • 07:06

    Arms supplier from Jahangirpuri nabbed after a brief encounter