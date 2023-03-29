News Live: India to host SCO-National Security Advisors meeting today; Pakistan, China likely to join virtually

  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 09:31 ist
  • 09:26

    Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts in Indonesia

  • 08:19

    Karnataka Congress president DK Shivkumar seen throwing Rs 500 notes at artists during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ in Srirangapatna

  • 07:14

    Devotees offer prayers at Chhatarpur Temple in the national capital, on the eighth day of Navratri

  • 07:14

    India to host SCO-National Security Advisors meeting today; Pakistan, China likely to join virtually