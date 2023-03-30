News Live: Loud explosion heard in J&K, probe on for more details, say local police

  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 08:18 ist
  • 08:14

    Loud explosion heard in J&K, search operation launched

  • 07:16

    evotees offer prayers at Mahavir Mandir in Patna on Ram Navami today

  • 07:15

    Clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area in Maharashtra