News Live: Loud explosion heard in J&K, probe on for more details, say local police
News Live: Loud explosion heard in J&K, probe on for more details, say local police
updated: Mar 30 2023, 08:18 ist
Track news updates from India and across the globe only with DH.
08:14
Loud explosion heard in J&K, search operation launched
J&K | The news of a blast was received from some villagers. They said that they could hear a loud explosoin. The situation is under control. Search operation launched, investigation is on. Search operation will be conducted in the morning as well: Shivdeep Singh, SSP Kathua pic.twitter.com/Is7m9PLlMS
Clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area in Maharashtra
Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area
Stones were pelted, some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action… pic.twitter.com/u9qa5XYyPk
Loud explosion heard in J&K, search operation launched
evotees offer prayers at Mahavir Mandir in Patna on Ram Navami today
Clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area in Maharashtra