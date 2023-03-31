News Live: At least 500 shops gutted in massive fire in in Kanpur's Basmandi, fire tenders on the spot

  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 09:13 ist
  • 09:12

    At least 500 shops gutted in massive fire in in Kanpur's Basmandi

  • 09:05

    Massive fire broke in Basmandi area in Kanpur, fire tenders on the spot

  • 07:43

    Trump hit with criminal charges over hush money paid to Stormy Daniels

    Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

    The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

  • 06:56

    Death toll rises to 35 in stepwell collapse tragedy at Indore temple

  • 06:56

    Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall; visuals from Pankha Road flyover