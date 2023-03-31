News Live: At least 500 shops gutted in massive fire in in Kanpur's Basmandi, fire tenders on the spot
News Live: At least 500 shops gutted in massive fire in in Kanpur's Basmandi, fire tenders on the spot
updated: Mar 31 2023, 09:13 ist
09:12
At least 500 shops gutted in massive fire in in Kanpur's Basmandi
VIDEO | At least 500 shops gutted in a massive fire that broke out at AR Tower in Kanpur's Basmandi area in the early hours of Friday. More than two dozen fire tenders are on the spot, trying to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/bHfQEeFaHP
Trump hit with criminal charges over hush money paid to Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.
Death toll rises to 35 in stepwell collapse tragedy at Indore temple
Stepwell collapse at Indore temple | Death toll rises to 35
18 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 2 people have been discharged. 35 people died. One person is still missing. Army, NDRF & SDRF teams are conducting search & rescue operation: Indore Collector Dr… pic.twitter.com/3Ff6VzAkXs
Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall; visuals from Pankha Road flyover