NGT directs Aditya Birla Group firm in Gujarat to expedite work related to recycling of waste water

The National Green Tribunal has directed Aditya Birla Group's flagship Indian Rayon in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district to expedite to the maximum extent the work related to recycling of waste water.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel accepted the report filed by a committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board and others, and directed that its recommendations be implemented.

"We accept the report and direct that recommendations in the report be acted upon by the Project Proponent-Indian Rayon (A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.), Junagadh – Veraval, District Gir Somnath, Gujarat which may be overseen by the concerned statutory regulators.

"If any grievance survives, the aggrieved parties will be at liberty to take remedies, in accordance with law," the bench also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and M Sathyanarayanan, said.

The committee recommended that analysis results of Sewage Treatment Plants sampling shows BOD marginally exceeds the standards and therefore industry should improve its STP operation to meet the prescribed norms.

"It is advisable to improve/beautify surrounding area of natural drain including stone pitching along the natural drain in the premises of the industry in consultation with concerned authorities. The industry should expedite the work related to recycling of waste water to the maximum extent.

"Municipality should restrict throwing/dumping of solid waste into the Devka river and clean periodically with awareness among the citizens,” the committee recommended.

The green panel had earlier formed a committee to submit a report on a plea alleging discharge of chemicals by Aditya Birla Group's flagship Indian Rayon in Gujarat''s Gir Somnath district.

The committee also comprised officials from the Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Act, nominee of National Institute of Oceanography, Goa and District Magistrate of Gir Somnath.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Protection of Environment and Public Service Committee alleging violation of environmental norms by Indian Rayon.

According to the applicant, the damage is done to Deveka River at Gir Somnath and the company was discharging hazardous chemicals into the sea as well as the river.

The unit was generating electricity for which environmental clearance was granted on June 22, 2015, in spite of opposition from local residents, it said.

There is dumping of fly ash at public places and there is also air pollution, the plea claimed.