NGT's direction to Jal Shakti Ministry on groundwater extraction for swimming pools

Insisting that over-exploitation of groundwater should be prevented, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to consider the extent to which groundwater extraction can be allowed for swimming pools in water-deficit areas.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said since drinking water is the first priority, no general permission should be given to any commercial entity to draw groundwater without a proper environmental impact assessment.

Hearing a plea against reckless extraction of groundwater for commercial purposes at the cost of causing a further shortage of drinking water, the NGT also directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to ensure the proper functioning of the Central Ground Water Authority on groundwater management.

"Ministry of Jal Shakti may consider the extent to which groundwater extraction can be allowed for swimming pools in water-deficit areas, as per data available with it. The applicant is at liberty to make any further representation to the ministry," the bench said.

The petitioner Neha Singh mentioned the extraction of groundwater for swimming pools in over-exploited areas, in terms of groundwater, and also referred to swimming pools in the houses of film celebrities in Mumbai, based on media reports.