NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir to probe terror funding

In early morning swoop, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Srinagar to probe alleged hawala terror funding.

Reports said the NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF personnel and J&K police, carried out raids at 10 locations in the city.

Sources said the sleuths of the premier national probe agency raided the office of Greater Kashmir newspaper in Press Enclave, Srinagar, the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Sonwar, offices of NGO ‘Athrout’ and HB Hilton houseboat at Nehru Park in connection with ‘unaccounted funding’.

The raids are being conducted as part of a new case registered by NIA related to certain NGOs allegedly raising funds for separatist activities, they said.

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people over the last three years.