NIA to take over cases of civilian killings in J&K

National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the cases of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

So far, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir this month. On Sunday, terrorists had shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

