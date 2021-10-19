NIA to take over cases of civilian killings in J&K

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 11:32 ist
A security personnel stands guard along a street in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo

National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the cases of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

So far, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir this month. On Sunday, terrorists had shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
NIA

