Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar moves mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind

One of the four Nirbhaya gang rape convicts, who are scheduled to be hanged on January 22, moved a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind to set aside the death sentence issued against him.

Convict Mukesh Kumar also moved the Delhi High Court on for setting aside the death warrant issued by a trial court, and is listed for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal.

The petition, filed through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeks setting aside of the January 7 order issuing the warrant of his execution.

The plea also states that on Tuesday he also moved mercy petitions before the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.