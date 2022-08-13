Nirmala Sitharaman asks states doling out freebies to check fiscal health

FM asks states giving freebies to check fiscal health

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 13 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 22:53 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday advised state governments to make adequate budgetary provisions before announcing freebies. 

The issue of freebies has become a hot topic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last month, frowned upon the ‘revdi’ culture. 

Speaking at the launch of the Vishwa Guru Bharat souvenir of the BJP Karnataka Economic Cell, Nirmala said every state should understand its fiscal strength. “One must get the perspective of what freebies can be and should know that there is enough fiscal strength and generate enough revenue,” she said. 

Making provisions for freebies without understanding the state’s financial status will “burden” future generations, she said. “The burden of what is not paid by the one who is promised (freebies) will be on somebody else and also on future generations,” she said. 

Welcoming debate on freebies and their impact on the economy, Nirmala said: “Now, there’s a lot of interest in the topic. Genuine debate is required and attempts to divert from the core principle or any attempt to undermine or dilute the debate should be defused.” 

Taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Nirmala said every government has a responsibility to ensure good and quality education and healthcare. “If anyone treats education as a freebie then that is an irresponsible, misguided statement. Welfare states never shy away from their responsibility of providing quality education,” she said.

On banks being cheated, Nirmala said the defaulters will not be spared. “Those who cheated banks, their properties are auctioned and their dues are cleared. It is happening continuously,” she said. 

