Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani derails near Ratnagiri

Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri

So far there are no reports of injuries or casualties

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 26 2021, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 08:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The front wheel of the loco of 02414 Hazrat Nizamuddin -- Madgaon Junction Rajdhani Superfast Special derailed in Ratnagiri district of Konkan region in the wee hours of Saturday.

The incident took place at  04:15 hours at km 190/3 between Ukshi and Bhoke station inside Karbude Tunnel in Ratnagiri region of Konkan Railway due to boulder fall. 

A Rail Maintenance Vehicle (RMV) has reached the site and an Accident Relief Medical Van (ARMV) with rerailing equipment has left for the site from Ratnagiri for early restoration.

The Konkan Railway officials have also rushed to the site for early clearance of the line. 

So far there are no reports of injuries or casualties.

More details are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ratnagiri
Maharashtra
Rajdhani

Related videos

What's Brewing

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 