Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri

The front wheel of the loco of 02414 Hazrat Nizamuddin -- Madgaon Junction Rajdhani Superfast Special derailed in Ratnagiri district of Konkan region in the wee hours of Saturday.
The incident took place at 04:15 hours at km 190/3 between Ukshi and Bhoke station inside Karbude Tunnel in Ratnagiri region of Konkan Railway due to boulder fall.
A Rail Maintenance Vehicle (RMV) has reached the site and an Accident Relief Medical Van (ARMV) with rerailing equipment has left for the site from Ratnagiri for early restoration.
The Konkan Railway officials have also rushed to the site for early clearance of the line.
So far there are no reports of injuries or casualties.
More details are awaited.
