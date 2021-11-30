No case of Omicron variant detected in India so far: Mandaviya tells Rajya Sabha

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked the states not to lower their guards and ramp up Covid-19 testing as both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests (RAT) can detect the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 even as Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured the Parliament that a case of such a variant is yet to be spotted in India.

"The Omicron variant has been found in 14 countries in the world. There is no case in India. But considering the kind of information that we received about the virus, we have issued an advisory. We are checking suspect cases and sending (positive) samples for genetic sequencing,” Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha.

Chairing a high-level review meeting earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to undertake effective surveillance of international passengers so that the samples of those coming from the "at risk" countries are scrupulously tested on day one and on day eighth for those who tested negative on day one.

Also Read | Vaccine for children with comorbidities from December: Covid-19 panel head

International passengers from 14 “at risk” nations are being advised to prepare to wait at the airports till the report of the RT-PCR test is available.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava said since Omicron couldn’t escape RT-PCR and RAT, the states should ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any Covid-19 cases. People coming from at risk countries are to be prioritised and contact tracing of positive individuals should be followed up for 14 days.

Bhushan also asked the officials to promptly send Covid-positive samples for genetic sequencing besides keeping a close eye on emerging clusters and hotspots.

Early reports on omicron – reported first in Botswana and South Africa – suggest that the latest variant of concern (VOC) is highly transmissible – far more than the Delta variant – but probably causes a mild symptoms. “This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOC,” the WHO had stated.

Check out the latest videos from DH: