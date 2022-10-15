No efforts being made to impose Hindi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education, Skill and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that no efforts are being made to impose Hindi in the country. "Hindi is one of the languages used by a sizable population in the country. There are various other languages spoken by the people.The National Education Policy has given emphasis on mother tongue/ regional languages," he told mediapersons.

To a query on the use of regional languages in higher education, the Minister said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has developed local language-based curriculum study materials in eight languages including Kannada.

Also Read | Foolish pursuit of Hindi dominance

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an initiative to start Hindi instruction options for the medical course in the state. Steps are being taken to teach law, medical and engineering courses in different local languages, he said.

All the states and universities are welcoming NEP 2020 and are implementing it on their own. The Government of India is coordinating body in the process, he added.

Foreign countries want to set up IITs

Pradhan also went on to say that many foreign countries are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost.

IITs are earning global recognition and have set their own standard. IIT is a reassuring brand of India, he said.

Stating that there is no dearth of engineering colleges in the country, he said IITs are not engineering colleges, but are meant for high-end research.