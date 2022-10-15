No efforts to impose Hindi: Dharmendra Pradhan

No efforts being made to impose Hindi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said AICTE has developed local language-based curriculum study materials in eight languages including Kannada

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 16:21 ist
Union Minister for Education, Skill and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan speaks to media persons at NITK in Surathkal. Credit: DH Photo/Fakruddin H

Union Minister for Education, Skill and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that no efforts are being made to impose Hindi in the country. "Hindi is one of the languages used by a sizable population in the country. There are various other languages spoken by the people.The National Education Policy has given emphasis on mother tongue/ regional languages," he told mediapersons.

To a query on the use of regional languages in higher education, the Minister said that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has developed local language-based curriculum study materials in eight languages including Kannada.

Also Read | Foolish pursuit of Hindi dominance

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an initiative to start Hindi instruction options for the medical course in the state. Steps are being taken to teach law, medical and engineering courses in different local languages, he said.

All the states and universities are welcoming NEP 2020 and are implementing it on their own. The Government of India is coordinating body in the process, he added.

Foreign countries want to set up IITs

Pradhan also went on to say that many foreign countries are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost.

IITs are earning global recognition and have set their own standard. IIT is a reassuring brand of India, he said.

Stating that there is no dearth of engineering colleges in the country, he said IITs are not engineering colleges, but are meant for high-end research.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dharmendra Pradhan
IIT
Hindi 
Education
Higher Education
India News

What's Brewing

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

 