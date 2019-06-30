No entry in Lucknow's 'Imambara' in provocative dresses

Tourists clad in shorts and skirts would now not be able to visit the 18th-century iconic 'Imambara' (mosque) in Lucknow.

The district administration has decided to deny entry to those, who are ''provocatively dressed'', inside the 'Chota' (small) and 'Bara' (big) imambaras, according to the officials here.

The decision has been taken to ensure that the ''sanctity'' of these places are maintained, the officials said.

A senior district official said that the administration had been receiving complaints from the Hussainabad Trust, that managed the two 'imambaras', that women tourists, who were ''indecently dressed'', were also allowed entry into the iconic buildings, which ''hurt'' the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

''The imambaras are sacred places....they are not picnic spots...their sanctity must be maintained at all cost...we cannot allow women in shorts and skirts,'' an office bearer of the Trust told DH here on Sunday.

A delegation of prominent Shia clerics had recently written to the prime minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressing concern on the entry of ''indecently dressed'' women into the imambaras and sought a dress code for the same.

Earlier also a group of women from the Shia community had distributed 'hijab' (scarf) to the women tourists to cover their heads while entering into the building.

The two imambaras were visited by a large number of tourists from different parts of the country as well as abroad.

Of the two, the 'Bara Imambara', which was popularly known as 'Bhul-Bhulaiya' (the labyrinth), had been built by Asaf-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Avadh in 1784.

The iconic building, which was situated close to the bank of the Gomti river, had hundreds of identical passageways making it difficult for the visitor to come out once he got into any of them.