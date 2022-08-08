Sensitive cases assigned only to certain judges: Sibal

No hope left in Supreme Court, sensitive cases assigned only to certain judges: Kapil Sibal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 14:33 ist
Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal made scathing remarks against the present state of judicial systems in the country saying that he had "no hope left in the Supreme Court" and that sensitive cases were only being assigned to certain judges.

Sibal said this at the People's Tribunal organised on Saturday on the "Judicial Rollback of Civil Liverties, according to an ANI report.

"If you think you will get relief from the Supreme Court you are hugely mistaken. And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court," he said

"Even if a landmark judgment is passed, it hardly reaches ground reality."

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has termed Sibal's statement as "contemptuous".  "A robust system is insulated from sentiments and is influenced only by law. Kapil Sibal is a seasoned senior advocate. It does not behove him to decry judges and judgments just because courts didn't agree with his or his colleagues' submissions," said Dr Adish C Aggarwala, Chairman, AIBA. 

"It has become a trend that when a case is decided against someone, that person starts denouncing judges on social media alleging that the judge is biased or the judicial system has failed," Aggarwala added.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

