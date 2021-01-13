No information on pre-legislative consultation on farm laws, says Agriculture Ministry in RTI reply

No record of consultation on farm Bills, Centre in RTI

The Chief Public Information Officer said that the officer "does not hold any record in this matter"

Shemin Joy
  • Jan 13 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 14:18 ist
Protesting farmers shout slogans as they sit along a blocked highway during a protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Ghazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in New Delhi on January 11, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

RTI queries seeking details of pre-legislative consultations on the three contentious farm laws have drawn a blank with the information officers of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare indicating that they do not have any information about such an exercise.

Transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj had last month sought details on the dates of consultations prior to the promulgation of the ordinances in June 2020, minutes of all such consultations, list of experts, farmers' groups, the people who attended and the comments of states with which the Ministry had held discussions.

In a separate RTI, Bhardwaj had also sought details on whether the proposed legislations were made available to the public prior to issuance of the ordinance. Three months after the ordinances were promulgated, the Parliament had passed the Bills in September 2020.

The response to both the RTIs were identical. 

The Chief Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the Marketing Cell in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare said that the officer "does not hold any record in this matter".

The CPIO in the Marketing Section-I said, "I am the CPIO in respect of Marketing-I dealing with the administrative work of the Agricultural Marketing Division...The information sought by you does not pertain to the Marketing Section." The CPIO disposed of the query saying that the "information sought is treated as nil" and forwarded it to CPIO of Marketing Section-II.

According to a decision taken in the meeting of the Committee of Secretaries on 10 January, 2014 regarding the Pre-legislative Consultation Policy, every department and ministry is required to proactively place in the public domain all proposed legislations for a minimum period of 30 days.

The Central Information Commission has also directed the government in 7 July, 2010 that a credible mechanism must be put in place for proactive and timely disclosure of draft legislations in the public domain as required under Section 4(1)(c) of the Right to Information Act, during the process of their formulation and before finalisation. 

